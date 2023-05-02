Ugandan labour minister shot dead by bodyguard

Agency Report

A Ugandan national army soldier has shot and killed a government minister he was guarding.

Wilson Sabiiti shot dead retired Colonel Charles Okello Engola, deputy minister for gender and labour, at his home in the capital Kampala on Tuesday.

The soldier then turned the gun on himself and took his own life.

It is not yet clear whether there had been an argument between the two men. Sabiiti was assigned to the minister’s security detail a month ago.

Before he took his own life, some eyewitnesses said they saw Sabiiti walking around the neighbourhood and shooting in the air.

An aide to the minister, Ronald Otim, was wounded during the shoot-out at the house. He is receiving treatment at Mulago Hospital in Kampala.

Initial reports suggest a number of other people may be injured and videos on social media showed locals gathering at the scene in shock.

Col Engola was a senior member of the government and had previously served as a deputy minister for defence.

The speaker of Uganda’s parliament confirmed Col Engola’s death in a short statement while presiding over its morning session.

“This morning I received sad news that Hon Engola has been shot by his bodyguard and after, shot himself. May his soul rest in peace. That was God’s plan. We can’t change anything,” Anita Among told MPs on Tuesday.

BBC