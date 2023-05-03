Udom felicitates with journalists on World Press Freedom Day

Udom

…Prays robust relationship be extended to his successor

By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

GOVERNOR Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has felicitated with the members of Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Akwa Ibom State Council, on the occasion of the World Press Freedom Day.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary and Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Media, Mr. Ekerete Udoh, and made available to newsmen yesterday in Uyo.

According to the statement, the Governor appreciated the robust relationship that has existed between the media and his administration in the past 8years.

He prayed that the same cooperation be extended to his successor and the incoming administration.

It read: “Though we have had moments of disagreement in the manner of certain reportage of government activities by the press, the media, however, has to a large extent, not been overly adversarial.

“We have accepted criticisms that are done without malice, and, have allowed media practitioners the freedom and latitude to report and analyze events without deploying the instruments of government to sanction, suppress or coerce them to do otherwise.

“The media is an important player in any democracy and we salute and celebrate you, for helping to deepen our democratic traditions and ethos.

“Akwa Ibom is a unique State, and in the last eight years, we have worked to reposition the state as an emerging hub in aviation, with world- class infrastructure, healthcare delivery services, agriculture, industrialization, etc.

“My prayer, is that you will extend the same cooperation to my successor, the Governor- Elect, Pastor Umo Eno. Congratulations once again “