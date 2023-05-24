Udom expressed delight over promise to digitalize public service

By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

GOVERNOR Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has expressed delight for fulfilling his promise to move the public service of the state from the analogue operations to a fully digitalized system before leaving office.

Emmanuel who spoke yesterday at the government House after a brief ceremony to mark the activation of digitalized Human Resources and Asset Management device explained that the System provides for a comprehensive management solution

He also explained that the effort which aims at upgrading the state public service to function seamlessly in line with what is obtainable in the 21st century, further underscore his determination to handover a fully digitalized civil service to his successor.

He commended the Head of Civil Service, Elder Effiong Essien and other stakeholders from the various Ministries, Departments and Agencies(MDAs) that worked tirelessly to bring the vision to reality, stressing that the system would be seamlessly monitored, recalled at just a click as it gives no room for alteration of records.

His words: “With what you’re seeing here today, immediately you apply to join the civil service, the system automatically assigns you a number which may be likened to a social security code used in developed nations.

“It is from the number you will be called for interview and employed. The same number will be used as your file number, with that you’ll follow through promotions .

“And as soon as you retire, that number is automatically assigned to your pension account, so you don’t need to go through all those series of verification exercises again”

Corroborating the governor’s explanation, the Head of Service Elder Effiong Essien, assured on the effectiveness of the system in record management of civil servants from the point of entry into the service to retirement and other runnings of the state public service.

Essien who spoke while making official presentation of the device, described the digital System as one-stop management solutions application

“The activation of the Human Resources and Asset Management represent a major shift in the state public service as it marks the end pf analogue and the beginning of a digitalized public service” Elder Essien said