Udom Emmanuel calls Hilda Baci, salutes her ‘Dakkada’ spirit

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, this evening, called Hilda Baci and commended her for representing the best attributes of the Dakkada philosophy.

The Governor was full of praise for her passion and determination to break the Guinness World record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual.

“This is what our Dakkada philosophy is all about; the determination to dare and conquer what others thought to be impossible. We salute you for putting our culinary skills on full display and of course, our nationally and internationally celebrated cuisines. You are an inspiration to millions of Nigerians, and especially our dear Akwaibomites. We are all solidly behind you as you embark on this inspirational moment. We look forward to hosting you soon” the Governor had told her.