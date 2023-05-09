UCL: Real Madrid get injury boost ahead Man City semi-final

Real Madrid’s French forward Karim Benzema is mobbed by teammates after scoring the team’s fifth goal during the UEFA Champions League last 16 first leg football match between Liverpool and Real Madrid at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on February 21, 2023. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)

Real Madrid midfielder, Luka Modric has recovered sooner than expected and could face Manchester City in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final.

Recall the 2018 Ballon d’Or winner was earlier ruled out of the encounter after picking up an injury a week ago.

Initial reports claimed the unspecified injury could rule him out for the rest of the season.

However, Modric came on as a late substitute in Madrid’s Copa del Rey final win over Osasuna on Saturday and is expected to play a part in the first leg semis against Man City on Tuesday.

“He can play without problem. He is going to play,” Ancelotti told reporters before the game.