U20 World Cup: Flying Eagles coach plots fall of Italy

Coach Ladan Bosso has said the Flying Eagles will focus on rectifying mistakes against the Dominican Republic before their next game against Italy at the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Argentina.

Bosso said his wards wasted several opportunities against the Dominican Republic, tasking his boys to be more diligent and clinical in their finishing against Italy tomorrow.

“I’ve said it earlier, the deficiency we saw in this match is going to be the content and topic for our training sessions to amend before our next match,” he said. Victory for the Flying Eagles against Italy’s youngster could secure them a spot in the next stage of the competition.