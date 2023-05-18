U20 World Cup: Flying Eagles arrive base ahead of opener

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles have arrived their base ahead of the FIFA U20 World Cup kicking off this weekend in Argentina.

Ladan Bosso’s side touched down Mendoza having spent the last 10 days in Argentina’s capital, Buenos Aires camping.

Nigeria will face debutants Dominican Republic at the Estadio Malvinas Argentinas, Mendoza on Sunday before keeping dates with Italy and Brazil on May 24th and 27th respectively.

The 2023 U-20 World Cup will run from May 20 to June 11.