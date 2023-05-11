U17 AFCON: Nigeria’s Golden Eaglet’s eliminated after losing to Burkina Faso

Nigeria’s journey towards a third U17 Africa Cup of Nations crown has come to an end.

The Golden Eaglets who qualified for the knockout round with two wins from three matches were edged out by Burkina Faso’s Baby Stallions.

Aboubacar Camara scored on either side of half time for Burkina Faso, while Aboubacar Abdullahi scored the only goal for Nigeria.

The Eaglets, which were more dominant of the two teams early on, ceded a bit of the game’s control at the halfway mark of the first half allowing Burkina Faso to grow into the encounter with forward Aboubacar Sidiki Camara, who did the damage to the Nigerian side.

