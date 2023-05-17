Home » Politics » U.S. to strengthen relations with incoming govt in Nigeria, says Blinken
Politics

May 17, 2023

U.S. to strengthen relations with incoming govt in Nigeria, says Blinken

U.S. to strengthen relations with incoming govt in Nigeria, says Blinken

The U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken has assured Nigerian President-elect Bola Tinubu of the U.S. commitment to further strengthening the U.S.-Nigeria relationship with the incoming administration.

Blinken, in a statement by U.S. State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller, said he called the President-elect on Tuesday to discuss issues of interest.

The secretary noted that the U.S.-Nigeria partnership was built on shared interests and strong people-to-people ties and that those links should continue to strengthen under President-elect Tinubu’s tenure.

He also discussed the importance of inclusive leadership that represents all Nigerians, continued comprehensive security cooperation, and reforms to support economic growth with the president elect.

Related News

President-elect Bola Tinubu will be sworn-in on May 29, 2023. 

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.