U.S. to strengthen relations with incoming govt in Nigeria, says Blinken

The U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken has assured Nigerian President-elect Bola Tinubu of the U.S. commitment to further strengthening the U.S.-Nigeria relationship with the incoming administration.

Blinken, in a statement by U.S. State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller, said he called the President-elect on Tuesday to discuss issues of interest.

The secretary noted that the U.S.-Nigeria partnership was built on shared interests and strong people-to-people ties and that those links should continue to strengthen under President-elect Tinubu’s tenure.

He also discussed the importance of inclusive leadership that represents all Nigerians, continued comprehensive security cooperation, and reforms to support economic growth with the president elect.

President-elect Bola Tinubu will be sworn-in on May 29, 2023.