U-20 World Cup: We are not scared of Italy – Flying Eagles skipper, Bameyi

Flying Eagles captain, Daniel Bameyi has declared that his team is not scared of Italy who they face next at the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Argentina.

The Young Azzurri edged five-time champions Brazil 3-2 in their opening fixture.

The Flying Eagles also started the competition on a winning note, coming back from behind to defeat debutants Dominican Republic 2-1.

Bameyi agreed the Italians will be a difficult team to beat but is confident his side will come out victorious.

“The next opponent beat Brazil and we were opportune to watch the first half.

“Any team that can beat Brazil will not be an easy team but we are Nigerians and not scared of anybody, and we know every team is beatable no matter how you play,” the defender told NFF TV.

The Flying Eagles will take on Italy on Wednesday at the Estadio Malvinas Argentinas, Mendoza.

Kick off is slated for 7pm Nigerian time.