U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets fire blanks, lose 1-0 to Morocco

By Efosa Taiwo

Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets have lost their second group game to Morocco at the ongoing U-17 African Championship in Algeria.

The Nduka Ugbade boys were the dominant side in the game with most chances falling to them but could not be converted to goals.

The Moroccans took the lead as early as the second minute in the game through an own-goal from Nigeria defender, Joseph Ogboji who directed a cross into his own net.

Nigeria, thereon, took control of the game but were denied on multiple occasions by a solid Moroccan defense.

Morocco, by virtue of the win, top the group with six points and are through to the quarter-finals of the championship.

The Golden Eaglets will now have attention shifted to their final group game against South Africa where a win will see them advance to the next round.