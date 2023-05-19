Two wives is not an achievement – Ossai

The Special Assistant on Media to the Delta State Governor Mr. Ossai Success has said that marrying two wives doesn’t makes a man a strong man.

Ossai disclosed this on his social media pages.

According to him, having two wives is not an achievement.

“Men with more than one wife are living in a house of jealousy because the wives end up fighting and competing over their husband’s affections and resources which might end up destroying the family in the future.

Even if the man was able to take care of the family, there comes division when he is no more.” he said