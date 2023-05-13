Tunde Kelani’s ‘Cordelia’ to be screened at New York Festival

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

A new film, from the veteran filmmaker and cinematographer, Tunde Kilani “CORDELIA” will on Monday, 15th of May, 2023, be screened at the 30th New York African Film Festival, at the Francesca Beale Theater Film Center, New York, United States of America.

Cordelia, the latest film by Tunde Kelani, was to celebrate and inspire

the diverse cultures of Africa and preserve our heritage for future generations.

He noted that the film reminds us of our recent past, as we give democracy another chance later this month.

According to the filmmaker, Cordelia, which was adapted from Femi Osofisan novella, celebrates cultural diversity and collaboration, reminding us of the power of collaboration across different cultures and backgrounds.

He added that the film stands as a testament to the possibilities of working together and creating something that transcends boundaries and challenges.

Speaking with Vanguard in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, Kilani said, the process of bringing the film ‘Cordelia’ to life was a collaborative effort that spanned different continents and cultures.

He said, “as a filmmaker, I have always sought to promote cultural diversity in my films and celebrate the rich heritage of Africa’s many cultures and languages. This is why I was excited to collaborate with Professor James Anderson, the Director of Orchestral Activities at the University of Delaware and

founder of the UD Cultural Fusion Initiative”.

“Nigeria is a country with over 250 languages, different cultures and traditions. As an African filmmaker, it is crucial to celebrate and inspire

the diverse cultures of Africa and preserve our heritage for future generations”.

“James’ innovative Cultural Fusion Initiative allowed us to collaborate across borders and cultures to create a unique film that celebrates our diverse backgrounds”.

“During the production of ‘Cordelia’, I exchanged series of letters with Professor James Anderson. In one of my letters, I jokingly suggested a different title for the film, “A Baby with A Dozen Mothers?” To my surprise, James responded positively, saying “Sounds good, she only has one papa; I hope you are proud of this

as I am.”

“Our collaboration on the Cultural Fusion Initiative was as dramatic as the story of Cordelia itself. The collaboration involved two levels. The first level was in Nigeria, where Cordelia was written by Prof. Femi Osofisan and adapted for the

screen by me, with the help of talented cast, crew, and a Nigerian composer, Michael Ogunlade.

“The second level took place at the University of Delaware in the US, where a premiere of Cordelia was held. American student orchestras

played the music score while the film was shown to a live audience”.

The project involved about seventy-five musicians, including student orchestrators and arrangers, a four-time

Grammy-winning recording engineer, and faculty members from the School of Music”.

“The recorded and edited music was sent to us in Nigeria for the final sound mix of Cordelia, which

will be presented at the New York African Film Festival in mid-May 2023″.

“The project was complex and challenging, but the outcome was worth the effort. The collaboration brought a unique perspective to the

music score of the film, resulting in a compelling and captivating narrative for the audience”.

“Cordelia is not just my film; it is our film. It is a product of collaboration with people from different cultures and backgrounds, united by a

creative force without boundaries. This project suggests peace and harmony in the world we live in, and I am proud to have been part of it”.

It features Omowunmi Dada, William Benson, Femi Adebayo, Keppy Ekpenyong, Kelechi Udegbe,

Yvonne Jegede and Ropo Ewenla.