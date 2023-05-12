TUC President, Osifo re-elected as PENGASSAN boss

PENGASSAN President, Festus Osifo

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President of the Trade Union Congress, TUC, of Nigeria, Comrade Festus Osifo has been re-elected as President of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, PENGASSAN.

Osifo was unanimously elected unopposed at the 7th Triennial National Delegates Congress NDC 2023 held on Thursday, May 11th, 2023 at the International Conference Center Abuja.

Also elected alongside Osifo to constitute a new Central Working Committee, CWC, for the next three years includes, Comrades Kabiru Dan Azumi ex-while National Treasurer as the new Deputy President replacing Owan Abua, who was recently promoted out of the union by his organization.

Aliu Dauda the immediate past Chairman of Kaduna zone was elected as the new Financial Secretary, and Kingsley Udoidua was elected National Public Relations Officer, replacing Anietie Udoh, who served out his tenure.

Also elected is Ada Mbaneso Maryann chairperson of Pengassan Women’s Commission and Chidinma Anyanwu as Secretary. Charles Ogbowu retained his position as National Auditor 1 while Ese Okusi is the new National Auditor 11.

David Owan defeated Leroy Musa to emerge as the next National Treasurer, and Dr. Eze Ifeanyi was elected as the new National Industrial Relations Officer after defeating Innocent Ugwunta former Port Harcourt zone Secretary.

The new national officers were sworn in by Comrade Lumumba Okugbawa General Secretary Pengassan who served as the returning officer.

The election was supervised by the Registrar of Trade Unions.

Osifo in his acceptance speech commended the association members for conducting one of the most peaceful union elections.

He said that this is a testimony of the good programs and policies of the past three years. He thanked everyone for the parts played in the success of the NDC.