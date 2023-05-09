Truck kills pedestrian in Anambra

A speeding truck driver, on Tuesday, killed a male pedestrian at the Immigration junction on the Awka-Onitsha Expressway, Anambra.

Mr Adeoye Irelewuyi, the Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the State, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka.

Irelewuyi said the accident, which occurred at about 8.15 a.m., was caused by unnecessary overspeeding and loss of control.

“The crash involved an unidentified driver of a commercial truck with body code number: OPL-1A-022 belonging to Dangote.

“An eyewitness report indicates that the driver of the truck, while on high speed, rammed into a pedestrian and crushed him to death instantly.

“A total of three male adults were involved in the crash. One of them was killed, while the other two were rescued unhurt.

“FRSC rescue team rushed the victim to the Chukwuemeka Odimegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital, Amaku, Awka, where he was confirmed dead and his corpse had been deposited at the hospital mortuary, ” he said.

He said that the truck driver who tried to escape was blocked by a good Samaritan, which led to his arrest, saying he had since been handed over to the police for further actions.

“The truck had been towed to the ‘B’ Division of the Nigerian Police in Awka,” he said.

The Commander condoled with the family of the deceased and warned motorists to desist against over speeding while advising them to maintain speed limit.