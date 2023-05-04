Troops rescue 131 abductees, additional Chibok schoolgirls – DHQ

The Defence Headquarters says the troops of Operation Hadin Kai, have in the last two weeks rescued 131 abducted victims, including two additional Chibok School Girls during operations in the North East.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Musa Danmadami, said this on Thursday in Abuja at the bi-weekly news conference on the operations of the armed forces.

Danmadami said that the troops also neutralised 40 terrorists, arrested 25 terrorists and eight logistics suppliers during the period.

He added that 510 Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists and members of their families, comprising 54 adult male, 164 adult female and 292 children surrendered to troops at different locations.

According to him, troops recovered 16 AK47 rifles, 15 dane guns, six QJC 88 AA guns, one QJC 88 barrel, one SMG, two DSHKAA guns, two NSVT AA guns, one GMPG.

“Troops also recovered one pump action gun, two local made double barrel gun and one local made short gun.

“Also recovered were 51 rounds of 12.7mm ammunition, 26 rounds of 12.7 x 108mm, 280 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 16 refilled rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 1 round of 9mm ammunition, 74 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, 77 rounds of 7.62 x 51mm ammo and 182 rounds of 7.62 x 54mm ammunition,

“15 empty cases of 7.62mm special, 14 empty cases 155mm ammunition, 46 assorted bullets, four Improvised Explosive Devices, 48 AK47 rifles magazines, 33 snipper rifle magazines, among different calibre of bombs and others were recovered too,” he said.

Danmadami also said that the troops on April 20, apprehended five terrorists and rescued 121 civilians comprising 72 children and 49 females including two Chibok schoolgirls who were on serial two and 103 of the list in Borno.

He said that the troops in a fierce gun fight, neutralised a Boko Haram terrorists commander and nine other terrorists on the same day in Sambisa forest.

According to him, the air component of Operation Hadin Kai conducted series of reconnaissance mission at terrorist hideout, enclaves and camps.

“This is in support of ground operations at villages within Konduga, Bama, Mafa, Maiduguri and Damboa Local Government Areas as well as Sambisa Forest in Borno.

“Overhead these locations, were observed to be active terrorist scrambling for cover under the vegetation.

“Consequently, these locations were engaged with bombs and rockets and the battle damage assessment revealed that several terrorists were neutralised with their logistics and structures destroyed in the strikes,” he added. (NAN)