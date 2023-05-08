Troops kill two ISWAP commanders, others in Sambisa forest raid

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The Nigerian Troops of ‘Operation Hadin Kai’ have killed two commanders of the dreaded Islamic State of the West African Province (ISWAP) simply identified as their Khaid’s (Sarki and Abu Huzaifa).

Scores of ISWAP terrorists were also eliminated in the ongoing clearance operation in Sambisa Forest. Reliable Sources have said.

The intelligence-driven operation was carried out on May 6, 2023, by the troops of the 199 Special Forces and 222 Battalion in collaboration with Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), In continuation with Operation Lake Sanity II in Yuwe axis in Konduga Local Government Area of Borno State.

An Intelligence sources revealed to Zagazola Makama, a Counter Insurgency Expert and Security analyst in the Lake Chad region, that the troops engaged the Boko Haram insurgents after a fierce exchange of fire; they neutralized several terrorists while others withdrew.

He said during the onslaught, the troops also killed two of their Khaid’s identified as Sarki and Abu Huzaifa.

“We killed many of them and lost one of our Civilian Joint Task Force member. We recovered ammunition, a motorcycle, 8 bicycles and several logistics items belonging to Sarki in the encounter.

“Sarki has coordinated several attacks in Bita, Mubi, Adamawa and Madagali for the terrorist group. There are other Khaids like Abou Huzaifa, Abou Ubaida and Abba Tukur, who were on the run”. Said the source.