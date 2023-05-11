Troops kill ISWAP terrorists in Borno

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai, in conjunction with the troops of the Sector 4 Multi-National Joint Task, MNJTF), have killed many Islamic State of the West African Province, ISWAP, terrorists, while repelling attacks by the terrorists in the North East of Arege, in Abadam Local Government Area of Borno State.

It was gathered that the ISWAP terrorists made an audacious attempt to infiltrate the advancing troops harbour using a Vehicle-Borne Improvised Explosive Device, VBIED on May 10, 2023.

Sources told our correspondent in Maiduguri, yesterday, that the terrorists encountered fierce resistance, with the troops unleashing heavy firepower and took out the approaching VBIED 300 metres to them.

The information was corroborated by Zagazola Makama, a counter-insurgency expert and security analyst in the Lake Chad region

“The troops with support from the Air Task Force nuetrialised additional terrorists while others were forced to flee,” he said.

The source added that two of the terrorists’ vehicles were destroyed and about 10 of them were killed.