Troops kill 79 terrorists in North West, rescue 136 abducted victims

•Raid IPOB/ESN Hideout, capture arms cache •Destroy 41 illegal refining sites in N’Delta

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Nigerian Army, yesterday, said troops have neutralized 79 terrorists, arrested so many terrorist informants, logistics suppliers, and gunrunners and rescued many kidnapped victims in the North West, North Central, and North East.

It also said Troops of Operation, ‘Udoka’ fighting to rid the South East of Indigenous People of Biafra/Eastern Security Network, IPOB/ESN militants, have raided a hideout of the proscribed group in Ihiala, Anambra State and captured a cache of arms and ammunition.

The army added that it discovered and destroyed 41 illegal refining sites, 156 cooking ovens, 189 storage tanks, 12 dugout pits and 15 wooden boats.

Director of Defence, Media Operations, Major Gen Musa Danmadami said in Abuja, yesterday, “In the North West, troops neutralized 25 terrorists, arrested 30 terorists informants, six terrorists logistics suppliers, two gunrunners and rescued four kidnapped victims.

“Troops recovered 19 AK47 rifles, one LMG, two dane gun, three GPMG, three fabricated pistols, one baretta pistol, one locally made revolver pistol, one double barrel gun, eight AK47 magazines, one PKT magazines, 64 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, three rounds of 9mm ammunition, six AGL bombs, 50 rounds of 7.62mm special.

“In the North East, troops fighting against terrorists within the period neutralized 40 terrorists, arrested 25 terrorists as well as eight terrorist logistics suppliers.

“Troops also rescued 131 abducted civilians while a total of 510 Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province, ISWAP, terrorists and members of their families, comprising 54 adult male, 164 adult female and 292 children surrendered to troops at different locations within the theatre of operations.

“In the North Central, troops neutralized two terrorists, arrested 10 and rescued three abducted civilians.

“Troops operational activities were conducted at different locations and villages in Benue, Nasarawa, Plateau, Niger States as well as FCT.

“On April 22 and 24, 2023, troops of Operation Safe Haven conducted raid operations to suspected bandits hide out within Nasarawa Egom Local Government Area of Nasarawa State and Iwilli village in Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue State and made contact with the terrorists.

“Following a fire fight, troops neutralized one terrorist and arrested nine. Troops exploited the camps and recovered one AK47 rifle, two locally fabricated rifles, one locally made revolver rifle loaded with seven rounds of 7.62mm special, one dane gun, 11 rounds of 7.62mm special, three rounds of 7.62mm NATO, one AK47 rifle butt, four rounds 7.62mm special ammunition empty cases, four cartridges, three jack knives, five cutlasses, five motorcycles, two mobile phones and the sum of N1.13million.

“In a similar vein, troops raided suspected IpoB/ESN terrorists camps within Nkanu East Local Government Area and 9th Mile area in Udi Local Government Area all of Enugu State and made contact with the terrorists.

“In the fight against economic sabotage and oil theft, troops of Operation Delta Safe in the conduct of Operation Octopus Grip and other operations said it discovered and destroyed 41 illegal refining sites, 156 cooking ovens, 189 storage tanks, 12 dugout pits and 15 wooden boats.

“Troops also recovered six vehicles, one tricycle, 1,060,000 litres of crude oil, 13,500 litres of Automotive Gas Oil, and 8,500 litres of Premium Motor Spirit while 18 suspected economics saboteurs were arrested.”