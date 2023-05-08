Troops kill 2 ISWAP commanders, others in Sambisa forest

By Ndahi Marama

Maiduguri—The Nigerian Troops of ‘Operation Hadin Kai’ have killed two commanders of the dreaded Islamic State of the West African Province, ISWAP, simply identified as their Khaids (Sarki and Abu Huzaifa).

A reliable source said scores of ISWAP terrorists were also eliminated in the ongoing clearance operation in Sambisa forest.

The source further stated that the intelligence-driven operation was carried out on May 6, 2023 by the troops of the 199 Special Forces and 222 Battalion in collaboration with Civilian Joint Task Force, CJTF, Operation Hadin Kai, OPHK, in continuation with Operation Lake Sanity II in Yuwe axis, Konduga Local Government Area of Borno State.

The source said the troops engaged the Boko Haram insurgents after a fierce exchange of fire, neutralised several of them while others fled.

He said during the onslaught, the troops also killed two of their Khaids identified as Sarki and Abu Huzaifa.

The source said: “We killed many of them and lost one of our Civilian Joint Task Force members. We recovered ammunition, a motorcycle, eight bicycles and several logistics items belonging to Sarki in the encounter.

“Sarki has coordinated several attacks in Bita, Mubi, Adamawa and Madagali for the terrorist group. There are other Khaids like Abou Huzaifa, Abou Ubaida and Abba Tukur, who were on the run.”