Tribunal will make or mar future elections in Nigeria – PDP group

By Gabriel Olawale

Ahead of the commencement of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, the PDP New Generation, a youth-based pressure group within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has charged the Nigerian Judiciary to rise to the defence of democracy in Nigeria.

According to a statement issued by the National Executive Council of the group, comprising National Executives, Zonal and 36 State Coordinators including the FCT, the group disclosed that all eyes will be on the judiciary and their performance will either defend or destroy the hope of the youth.

“It has often been said that the court is the last hope of the common man and indeed the whole world will be watching the judiciary closely as they begin this onerous task of restoring the confidence of the common man.

The performance of the judiciary during this process will make or mar the future of elections in this country, it will reiterate confidence in the judiciary or erode confidence.

The whole world has described the Presidential election as one which has been blighted by irregularities, as such, how the tribunal performs during this all-important process will determine this.

We are optimistic that the tribunal will do the right thing and we are counting on them to do the right thing in the interest and benefit of our dear nation and save us from the embarrassment of being a laughing stock among the comity of nations” .

It would be recalled that the Presidential Election Petitions Court has fixed Monday, May 8, 2023, for the hearing of the petitions challenging Bola Tinubu’s of the All-Progressives Congress (APC) emergence as the president-elect.

Candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar had filed a petition to challenge the declaration of Tinubu as the winner of the presidential election that was held on February 25.

Atiku, in the petition, marked: CA/PEPC/05/2023, which he lodged before the Presidential Election Petition Court, PEPC, sitting at the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal, applied for the withdrawal of the Certificate of Return that was issued to Tinubu by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

The group maintained that the declaration of Tinubu as the winner of the presidential election was “invalid by reason of non-compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022”.

Atiku, through his team of lawyers led by Mr Joe Kyari Gadzama, SAN, further argued that Tinubu’s election was invalid by reason of corrupt practices.

“The 2nd Respondent was not duly elected by a majority of lawful votes cast at the Election.

“The 2nd Respondent was at the time of the Election not qualified to contest the Election”, Atiku added while listing grounds he said the court should consider nullifying Tinubu’s election.

The group prayed to the court to declare him the winner of the presidential election, having secured the second-highest number of lawful votes cast at the election.