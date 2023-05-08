Tribitat allocates finished units at Lekki project

By Josephine Agbonkhese

Tribitat Real Estate, a Lagos-based real estate firm, has allocated 48 fully-finished units of The Ambiance 1, its luxury housing project situated at Lekki, Lagos.

The handover ceremony which held recently had property owners, realtors, estate developers and well-wishers in attendance.

While speaking at the event, Dr Tony Kolawale, Managing Director, Tribitat Real Estate, described The Ambiance Phase 1 as top-notch in terms of quality and infrastructure.

He said: “When we got here, this area was not developed. That’s one thing about real estate but we see the potential for luxury and legacy.

“We encountered many challenges with the high cost of building materials and other factors especially with the foreign exchange because we imported most of our materials from abroad. But we were able to surmount those difficulties and The Ambiance Phase 1 has come to life.

“We have many amazing projects coming up at the moment, we are still in the construction phase of The Ambiance Phase 2, a top-notch development, and we are making sure we implement the lessons learned from the challenges we faced in The Ambiance Phase 1.”

Gbenga Adeleke, Chief Operations Officer, Tribitat Real Estate, on his part, expressed satisfaction that most of the clients could attest to the absence of compromise on building materials used.

“Despite the challenges, we were able to deliver to all our clients as we promised. We promised that we would deliver quality and top-notch products to them and we are doing that today. This project is a testimony of how off-plan property works and this is the easiest and one of the best ways to own a property.

“We appreciate our clients who started this journey with us and believed in us even when this area was not developed. Some paid an initial deposit of 3 million and now own a home worth 65 to 100 million,” he said.

Also speaking on the property allocation, Emmanuel Abikoye, Director, Strategic & Business Development, said: “When you combine the total plots we have in Iconic and Ambiance Foreshore properties and the numbers of units of houses that we have built, it is obvious that Tribitat Real Estates is contributing massively to solving the housing deficit we have in Nigeria.

“We started selling the three-bedroom apartments at NGN35 million, now it is selling at double the price. Other premium units have also experienced a price increase and this goes to show that we are not only solving the housing deficit, but are also providing value that contributes to the appreciation of your investment.

“We started this project two years ago and today, we are handing over fully-finished apartments to our clients. The feedback we have got today shows our clients and realtors are very happy and satisfied with the quality of work we have put in here.”

One of the homeowners at the event, Engineer & Mrs Toyin Ogunsanya, expressed their satisfaction at the quality of the development.

“We are glad and happy that we are getting the keys today. Thank you to Tribitat for a job well done.”

Another client, Tosin Akintokun, also expressed gratitude to the company for delivering as promised, saying, “Thank you so much Tribitat for your patience and understanding and for being professional at all times. You understand what we want; especially the needs of those of us that are not based in Lagos— and you delivered exquisitely. My home ticks all the boxes and much more. I am so happy.”

A realtor at the event, Taiwo Anjorin, also said, “The project actually exceeded our expectations and all my clients were very happy. I have been getting positive feedback so far and I want to thank Tribitat for keeping to their word and surpassing clients’ expectations.”