Trees, waters of Kogi will vote Dino Melaye if he consults us – Witches, wizards

The White Witches and Wizards Association of Nigeria has urged the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Kogi state, Dino Melaye to consult them ahead of the state governorship poll.

The spokesman of the group, Okhue Oboi, asked Melaye to consult the group if he is desirous of winning the forthcoming election.

Oboi said they have consulted with the major tribes in Kogi State, adding that it would be in his best interest if he reaches out to them.

A statement he signed Oboi reads partly, “We advise Melaye to see us if he is desirous of realising his governorship dream. If he listens to our advice he will laugh because the trees and waters of the confluence state will vote for him regardless of whether Wike supports him or not.

“If he fails to see the witches and wizards, he will regret it because he will not win the election.”

Meanwhile, Oboi has warned that the threat by Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State may work against Melaye if he fails to consult the witches and wizards.

“We met Igala people in Idah, Ebira people in Obehira and Yoruba people in Kabba and listened to them,” he stated.