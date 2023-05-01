Treat workers with dignity, respect, fairness – CAN tells employers

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called on governments and other employers to treat workers with dignity and respect, and provide them with decent conditions, fair wages and job security.

This is contained in a statement signed by the CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, on Monday in Abuja.

The association praised the resilience, dedication and hard work of Nigerian workers, who it said had continued to drive the economy forward in spite of numerous challenges.

CAN said that it recognised invaluable contributions of Nigerian workers to the growth and development of the nation.

“We recognize the sacrifices they make daily to ensure that their families and the nation at large have a better future.

“As Christians, we believe that work is not just a means of earning a living but also a means of fulfilling our God-given purpose on earth.

“We, therefore, encourage all Nigerian workers to continue to approach their work with diligence, excellence and integrity, knowing that their labour is not in vain.

“We also want to use this occasion to express our solidarity with Nigerian workers who have been adversely affected by the current economic situation,” it said.

The association called on governments and other employers to treat workers fairly.

“The Christian Association of Nigeria is committed to working with stakeholders to promote the welfare and well-being of Nigerian workers and will continue to advocate policies and programmes that will enhance their productivity, skills and job opportunities,” it added.