TotalEnergies, NNPCL, partners empower 35 adolescent girls in Ogun

By Sola Ogundipe

THIRTY five adolescent girls from Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of Ogun state that have undergone intensive six months training in catering and fashion designing under the Adolescent 360 TotalEnergies Health and Economic Empowerment Project, A-360 THEEP, recently received support in the form of starter packs to kickstart their vocations.

The A-360-THEEP project which is funded by TotalEnergies in collaboration with the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation Limited, NNPCL, and other partners, is in two-phases. Implemented by the Society for Family Health, SFH, the project is designed in line with the Ogun state Ministry of Health Adolescent Health programme to deliver youth-friendly health services and empowerment of adolescent girls aged 15-19 years in nine communities of Ado-Odo/Ota LGA of the state over 12 months.

The gifted supports were in form of improved access to reproductive health awareness services and empowerment for economic survival.

The Managing Director of Total Energies Upstream Nigeria Ltd., Mr Mike Sangster, expressed optimism that the programme would strengthen their commitment to addressing challenges of unemployment and poverty among women in society.

Represented at the colourful event by Mrs Adesua Adewole, Sangster said that in the second phase of the project, 35 girls selected from the phase 1 for the six months boarded intensive training vocation skills training on catering and fashion designing, also benefited from gender safeguarding and entrepreneurial skills training.

“TotalEnergies is a responsible company that is committed to the health, socio-economic, and environmental sustainability of its host regions and people.

“We believe that helping young people learn, grow, and becoming financially independent is a necessity that contributes to securing the future. The global and local economic challenges over the years make this even more imperative.

He said the A360 THEEP project aligns with the UN Sustainable Development Goals to which TotalEnergies is committed. These are SDGs #1- no poverty, #2 – zero hunger, #3 – good health and wellbeing, #5- gender equality, and Goal #8 – decent work and economic growth.

“Since 2021 when we began the first phase of the project, over 9,000 girls in 96 communities of Ogun state have been mobilised and educated on life changing health and social awareness lessons.”

The Managing Director of SFH, Dr. Omokhudu Idogho, represented by the Deputy Managing Director, Dr Jennifer Anyanti, said that during the one-year intervention, SFH reached 12,499 adolescent girls with health messages, even as a total of 2,962 girls attended the Love, Life and Health, LLH, classes.

“We use health system strengthening and market development approaches striving to unify the private and public health sector to scale an essential package of health services offering of good quality to all Nigerians.

“SFH is collaborating with all states of the federation, including Ogun State to achieve these laudable objectives.”

Wife of the Ogun state Governor, Mrs Bamidele Abiodun, who was represented by Mrs Olufunke Oyeneye, welcomed the initiative, noting that adolescent girls are often subjected to physical, emotional, and sexual abuse, leading to trauma with lasting effects on their health and wellbeing.

Abiodun said a challenge that girls often face is period poverty.

“We must recognise that menstrual hygiene is not a luxury but a fundamental human right that must be provided to all girls. Gender-based violence is yet another issue that affects young girls’ physical and mental health, limiting their potential and depriving them of their fundamental human rights,” she stated.

In the first six months of the project implementations, 12,499 adolescent girls were reached with health messages on the project out of which 2,962 girls attended the Love, Life & Health (LLH) classes which provided a safe haven for young adolescent girls to discuss issues that affects them directly including Health Issues, Emotional issues, and Relationship issue.

The LLH classes also served as a medium to provide ‘Soft’ Economic skills for the young adolescent girls, which can be deployed by them to make economic gains to meet their immediate needs, during the one year of the project 889 adolescent girls’ skills were built to make economic gains.

The health of the project saw 3,776 adolescent girls from the nine communities access youth-friendly health services from the nine communities. Out of this number, we counselled 2,834 girls and treated 274 girls from STIs.