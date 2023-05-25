Top African brands, Ooni’s wife, storm Brazil for fashion week

By Tunde Oso

Africa’s finest culture offerings and richness will take centre stage this week in Brazil as top African creative fashion talents including Nigerian designers storm Brazil for the maiden edition of the Africa Fashion Week Brazil.



The city of Sao Paulo comes alive as it welcomes designers from all fashion capital of the world – London, Paris, Ghana, and of course Nigeria for the first of its kind Africa Fashion Week Brazil, a glamorous fashion show organized by Queen Aderonke Ademiluyi-Ogunwusi in partnership with businesswoman Silvana Saraiva, Chairman of Brazil Chamber of Commerce and Chief Executive Officer, CEO of FeaFro Institute, Brazil.



The much-anticipated international fashion show which is aimed at promoting the richness of African culture through fashion and more importantly, promoting trade and investment in the creative industry begins today in the city of Sao Paulo and will see top designers gather from every corner of the world to exhibit their fashion collections.



Top on the list of Nigerian brands expected to dazzle with the unique aider fabrics at the international fashion show include Adire Teems, Wuraola4lar, Fashion by Ashani, Pillz n Poizn showcasing the richness of the Ooni of Ife’s Adire Oodua Textiles. Leading the delegation of Nigerian designers is none other than Ejiro Amos Tafiri, a creative power house and one of the most sustainable fast-growing brands in Africa.



Queen Aderonke, better known for her passion for the development of African culture and heritage is the founder of Africa Fashion Week London, Africa Fashion Week Nigeria, is also the co-founder of Africa Week Brazil. Described as everything a woman of substance stands for, Queen Aderonke is the Chief Executive Officer, CEO of Adire Oodua Textile Training Hub and Vice Chairman House of Oduduwa Foundation. Queen Aderonke has showcased over 2000 African brands to a global audience since she rolled out the drums to celebrate her maiden edition of Africa Fashion Week London in 2011. Not resting on her oars, Queen Aderonke has continued to provide bigger platforms for African fashion designers to get global prominence.



The uniqueness and the beauty in African culture and heritage will be projected loudly through African fashion and designs at the Africa Fashion Week Brazil. Ooni of Ife, Enitan Ogunwusi, who has been the Ambassador Plenipotentiary of the Africa Fashion Week brand for nearly a decade is excited about the historic Africa Fashion Week Brazil, a fashion collaboration between two of the most populous black nations in the world.