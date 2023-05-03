Toheeb Sulaiman drives transformation to improve growth, devt of youths in Oyo

The Toheeb Sulaiman Foundation (TSF), a youth-focused philanthropic organisation has shown its dedication to the growth and development of the youth in Oyo state.

TSF has embarked on various projects and activities over the last year that have had a substantial impact on the lives of many individuals and communities in Oyo State. It has been actively making a difference in the lives of people in the state, from student entrepreneurial support programs to donations to mosques and student groups, Christmas aid funds, and public school outreach.

TSF’s public school outreach is a particularly noteworthy endeavor since it has been providing support to public schools across the state. According to a statement from the Foundation, the foundation’s determination to make a difference was not dampened by the fact that just one of the fifteen public schools it contacted, Mount Olivet Grammar School, responded. There were several problems at the school, such as a burned-out classroom with no desks or chairs and a library that had been abandoned.

TSF stepped in and made a difference by first fixing the sports field, which had become dangerous after a student was hurt by a snake while using a cutlass to cut the grass. The foundation gave the school a brand-new lawnmower to help them keep the sports field in good shape. In addition, TSF paid the WAEC fees for ten students who otherwise would not have been able to take the exam because of financial constraints.

Beyond these projects, the foundation’s commitment to social impact extends to efforts to further empower children through education, entrepreneurship, sports, and technology. TSF’s effect in Oyo State demonstrates the foundation’s dedication to making a positive difference in the state and the lives of its people.

Through its projects and initiatives, the Toheeb Sulaiman Foundation is redefining social impact in Oyo State, positively impacting the lives of many individuals and communities in the state. The foundation’s dedication to empowering young people and building a sustainable future is encouraging and serves as a model for others to emulate.