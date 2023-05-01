Tiwa Savage to perform at King Charles III coronation

Popular Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage will perform at the historical coronation of the British monarch, King Charles III.

King Charles III, billed to ascend the throne following the passing of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, last year, will be coronated alongside Queen Consort, Camilla, on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Westminster Abbey.

The coronation concert and Big Lunch will take place on Sunday, May 7, 2023.

Tiwa Savage will join celebrities such as Steve Winwood, DJ Pete Tong, Lang Lang and Lucy, Paloma Faith and Olly Murs, to thrill guests at the coronation concert, according to the Telegraph UK.

The invitation means that the singer will become the first Nigerian artiste to perform at a foreign royal coronation ceremony.

She is the only Nigerian among the few African artistes that were chosen to perform at the historical coronation.