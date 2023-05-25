Tinubu’s wife donates over 5000 food items to Abuja IDPs

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

Oluremi Tinubu, the wife of President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has donated over 5000 food items to Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, in Abuja.

The food items which consisted of rice, noodles, groundnut oil, blankets, among other beverages, were donated to displaced persons in Camps of: Kuchingoro, Karmajiji, and Gongola.

Tinubu who was represented by the national women leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Beta Edu, said the move is to prove Tinubu’s love for Nigerians and to celebrate his victory ahead of May 29.

She said: “She has asked us to go to all the IDPs around Abuja, as well as all the other camps and give them items that will help them to celebrate even as we are celebrating the incoming President. It is a time for peace, it’s a time for unity and it’s a time for celebration.

“Nigerians all over have been called upon to continue to pray for the incoming government and support them totally. We have given out over 5000 boxes of these items to the various camps and different places. All of this is to ensure that while we are celebrating at the Eagle Square, they, too, will be celebrating in the various camps. This is a good way to come into government and we are really, really very grateful to Tinubu and his wife.”

She, however, assured that Tinubu would ensure the resettlement of all displaced persons, adding that he would invest hugely in the country’s health sector.

“As his action plans have stated that they would be resettlements for every single person. He has also stated very carefully that he will put a lot of emphasis on healthcare, humanitarian services, and empowering Nigerians, building from the grassroots, bringing people in their millions out of poverty”, she said.

On her part, the Federal Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees, migrants, and Internally Displaced Persons, NCFRMI, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, while commending the current administration on its efforts in providing assistance and security for the IDPs, she expressed hope that the Tinubu-led administration would take a cue and do more for the IDPs.

“It is a new dawn and a new era for the IDPs. The present administration has done so much in terms of assistance and protection for the IDPs, refugees, migrants, and we’re hopeful that the incoming administration will do more for the IDPs”, she said.

One of the beneficiaries who simply identified himself as Abubakar, said: “I want to thank Tinubu for what he has done for us today. He has made us smile and this goes to show that he is ready to help Nigerians.”