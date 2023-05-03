Tinubu’s visit: Wike declares today public holiday in Rivers

By Egufe Yafugborhi

GOVERNOR Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has declared today a public holiday for the people of the state to celebrate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, during his two-day visit to the state.

Tinubu, during the visit, is scheduled to commission the Rumuola/Rumuokwuta flyover and the ultra-modern magistrates’ court complex in Port Harcourt today and the day after.

Wike in a state broadcast, yesterday, said: “It is an honour to the government and people of Rivers State to host the president-elect on this historic visit.

Consequently, I urge all Rivers citizens to come out en mass to receive our president-elect and display the traditional Rivers hospitality as he commissions these legacy projects to God’s glory and the advancement of our development.

“I hereby declare May 3, 2023, a public holiday to enable the people of Rivers State to receive our president-elect in rousing welcome.

All shops and business premises along Rumuola to Rumuokwuta roads in Obio/Akpor LGA of the state shall remain closed from 8a.m., to 3p.m. on May 3, 2023. I urge all labour unions and security agencies to comply with this closure order.”