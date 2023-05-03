Tinubu’s visit: Shehu Sani faults Wike’s public holiday declaration

Senator Shehu Sani

By Nwafor Sunday

Senator Shehu Sani, has faulted the declaration of public holiday by the Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike.

Wike declared public holiday in his state in order to enable residents of the state to come out en masse to welcome the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Wike in a statewide broadcast on Tuesday, ordered that all shops and business premises on the Rumuola to Rumuokwuta roads in the Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state should be closed from 8.00 a.m. to 3.00 p.m. on Wednesday.

Reacting to his directive, Sani in a Twitter post on Wednesday condemned Wike’s action, advising Tinubu to condemn the act else it becomes a norm.

His words: “Commissioning a project is a mark of a great achievement. Kudos. But Grounding the economic, Social & educational activities of the state for that purpose is a mark of desperation for favours & accommodation by a lickspittle.

“Tinubu can say no to that or else it becomes the norm.”