Tinubu’s presidency will benefit all Nigerians – Edo APC chieftain, Inegbeniki

The Vice Chairman of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Edo Central Senatorial district, Edo State, High Chief Dr. Francis Inegbeniki has congratulated His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his sucessful inauguration as the 16th President of the Federal Republic Nigeria.

Inegbeniki also urged Nigerians and particularly, the people of Edo State to support Tinubu’s new administration to make speedy progress and deliver adequate dividends of democracy.

In a press statement issued on Monday at Abuja, the former APC Senatorial candidate congratulated Nigerians and the nation for the successful 7th democratic transition of power.

“His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has shown his readiness to work for Nigeria. Therefore, it is also very important for Nigerians to offer the desired support and cooperation to the new administration. It is obvious that President Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima would deliver on their promises.”

“Nigerians must remain steadfast, hopeful and positive. I believe in the ability of President Tinubu to build a productive economy that will benefit all Nigerians. I appeal for peace and sustained unity among Nigerians.”

According Inegbeniki, ” Edo State and Edo APC should continue to work in peace and unity as it will help in achieving more political success for the overall good of the State.”