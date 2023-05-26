Tinubu’s Inauguration: FRSC deploys 365 personnel, 40 patrol vehicles

Tinubu

By Fortune Eromosele, ABUJA

The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, Dauda Ali Biu has ordered the deployment of 365 personnel, 40 patrol vehicles, 15 bikes and 10 tow trucks to ensure the safety of road users and ease of movement along all routes leading to the venue of the inauguration of the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR.

In addition to the aforementioned, the Corps also deployed 155 traffic cones, 15 ambulances, 84 patrollers and a number of reflective tapes to augment the entrenchment of safety and ease of movement across the board.

A statement by the Assistant Corps Marshal and Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem in Abuja on Friday, said the Corps Marshal also directed the personnel deployed to collaborate with Officers and Men of the Nigeria Police Force as well as other security agencies detailed for the national programme.

According to the statement, areas to be cordoned for diversion of traffic are; Goodluck Jonathan Expressway by Court of Appeal, Deeper Life Junction, Bond/ Total Filling Station, Federal Capital Development Authority Junction, Finance Junction by ECOWAS, Ministry of Women Affairs junction, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Eagle Square ( Phase 1&2).

Others are; Kur Mohammed road/ National Mosque, Abia House Junction, NITEL Junction by Ademola Adetokunbo Street, Gama Junction/ Transcorp, Bayelsa House by Federal High Court, Aso Drive, CEDDI Plaza, NNPC Twin Towers as well as NNPC/ NBS.

The FRSC will also play an active role in piloting dignitaries from the following locations; Old Parade Ground – Eagle Square, International Conference Centre, Eagle Square, and Eagle Square Pavilion.

The Corps will also engage in strategic crowd control in and around the inauguration venue.

To this end, Biu called on road users to comply with restrictions of movement around areas cordoned off by security operatives so as to allow for a seamless inauguration programme.