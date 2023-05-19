Tinubu’s Inauguration: FG orders secretariat complexes to be closed from May 26

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

As preparations for the May 29 inauguration ceremony of the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, are underway, the Federal Government has directed security agencies to cordon off Federal Secretariat Complexes Phases l, Il, Ill and Ministry of Foreign Affairs from May 26.

The foregoing, FG explained, is to allow for a hitch-free inauguration of the President-elect at Eagle Square.

This was contained in a circular dated 19th May, 2023 and signed by the Permanent Secretary, Service Welfare Office, Office of the Head of Service of the Federation, Dr Ngozi Onwudiwe, addressed to all the ministries and agencies of government.

For this reason, workers in the Federal Secretariat and visitors have been advised to keep off the Federal Secretariat within the stated time and dates.

The circular reads: “As you may be aware, the Presidential Transition Council (PTC) has unveiled the activities marking the 2023 Presidential Inauguration Ceremony.

“The Inauguration Parade and Swearing-in of President-Elect, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, which is the climax of the Programme will take place on Monday, 29th May 2023 at the Eagle Square, Central Business District, Abuja.

“In line with the security arrangements for the event, the Federal Secretariat Complexes Phases l, Il, Ill and Ministry of Foreign Affairs will be cordoned off by security operatives from 2.00pm on Friday, 26th May 2023 to Monday, 29th May, 2023.

“Accordingly, officers and intending visitors to the affected areas will not be allowed access till Tuesday, 30th May, 2023, when work will resume in earnest.”