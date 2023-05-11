Tinubu’s enemies labour in vain — APC chieftain

Members of the Mainland Independent Group, MIG, a socio-political pressure group, based in Lagos State, has assured Nigerians that the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, will surely be inaugurated as the next President of the country on May 29.

Speaking on behalf of the MIG during a prayer session for the President-elect, Tinubu, organised by the group, Alhaji Ibrahim Alao Megida, a Lagos-based APC chieftain, who co-ordinates the group, lambasted those clamouring for interim government, describing them as clowns who deserve to be pitied, just as he also dismissed every moves to stop him at the court as an exercise in futility.

Speaking further at the event, Megida remarked that Tinubu’s victory had come solely from God and not the making of any man.

“And this is why the enemies of progress and trouble mongers, calling for interim government should shut up, because they shall labour in vain and will never succeed, as Asiwaju’s presidency is an appointment with destiny and not the work of any man,” he said.

At the event, which witnessed an impressive turn out of people from various walks of life, including prominent clerics of the Christian and Islamic religious persuasions, torrents of prayers were rendered for a successful inauguration of the president-elect, Asiwaju Tinubu and also for his successful tenure.

Apart from the President-elect, prayers were also rendered for the executive governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Tunji Bello, Ibrahim Odunboni, Alhaji Monsuru Alao, including all members of the APC, both in Lagos and the federal.

Speaking on the occasion were prominent APC women leaders, Alhaja Folashade Morounkeji, who is also Chairman, Conference of Principals, Lagos State, Madam Mojisola Adewale, Alhaji Ganiyu Salako, Chairman, Association of Lagos State Indigenes, Pastor Adeyinka Daodu, and Peter Akinniyi, representing LAWMA MD.

They all extolled the virtues of Alhaji Monsuru Alao, an ex-lawmaker and four-term member of the Federal House of Reps, describing him as a first class leader, organiser and mobiliser, as well as a fanatical foot-soldier of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, whose loyalty to the president-elect and his progressive cause, remain not only unequalled but unquestionable.

They noted that though Owolabi Alao had remained ever devoted to the progressive cause of Tinubu, at all times, however, his activities which attained a remarkable peak during his period as chairman of SWAGA, Lagos State, will remain indelible in memory.

“In spite of his elderly age and the huge financial input, he will still follow us all about, personally leading the campaign as we all rove about the state.”

They also commended the LAWMA M.D., Ibrahim Odumboni, for his remarkable moral and financial support of the party and employment of youths from various parts of the state.

“And just like Baba Owolabi Alao, Alhaji Odumboni still found time to rove round the state with us, throughout the electioneering period, in spite of his hectic official schedule and the huge financial assistance he had consistently rendered to the party and the poor, at all times,” they stated further.

Spokespersons of Team Mainland, Alhaji Mudashiru Odetunde and Seun Orisabiyi, including leaders of The United Stainless Base, Babatunde Oni and Saminu Odejayi, also paid tribute to Alhaji Monsuru Owolabi, whom they described as a true man of the people, who daily commits his resources to empowering the needy, thereby expanding the frontiers of the party by the gesture which encouraged influx of new members.

They spoke fondly of Ibrahim Odumboni, the LAWMA boss whom they described as a first class philanthropist, a friend of the needy, and the youths in particular, adding that his ever ready assistance and easy accessibility to him has gone a long way in adding value to the APC.