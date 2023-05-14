Tinubu’s allies, Bode George meet

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Political allies of the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, met with the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, leader in Lagos State, Chief Olabode Georg behind closed-door.

The meeting, was held on Saturday evening, at George’s office on Ikoyi, according to a source close to George.

The move, it was gathered, the meeting took many by surprise knowing George, PDP chieftain, to be one of the arch critics.

According to the source the delegation was led by Prince Tajudeen Olusi, the chairman of the Governance Adversory Council, GAC, the Apex decision making body of the ruling party in Lagos State founded by Tinubu.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, who was part of the delegation later joined the meeting.

The main discuss of the meeting could not be ascertained at the time of filling this report, but unconfirmed reports said it had to do with reconciliation and the need to support the incoming Tinubu’s administration, which inauguration is scheduled for May 29, 2023.

Those in attendance included: former Deputy Governor Adejoke Orelope Adefulire, Retired Justice Ishola Olorunimbe, former Deputy Governor Abiodun Ogunleye, Odofin of Lagos Layi Ogunbambi and Alhaji Satari Arileshere, a retired civil servant in the state.

Earlier, same day, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, hosted aspirant for the House of Representatives Speaker, Tajudeen Abass, and members of his Joint Task team in their maiden consultative engagement to seek bipartisan support of the governors.

At the engagement held at the State House, Marina, Sanwo-Olu, told the Reps members-elect that the incoming leadership of the 10th National Assembly, NASS, should reflect the diversity of the country, describing both NASS chambers as “people’s houses”.