Tinubu urged to tackle NCDs with SSB tax

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja.

Medical professionals, Civil Society Organisations, CSOs, and other stakeholders have urged President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and his vice, Kashim Shettima, to increase the prevailing N10 per litre tax of Sugar-Sweetened Beverages, SSBs, as part of efforts to reduce consumption, owing to the negative health impact they pose to Nigerians.

The concerned citizens, under the aegis of National Action on Sugar Reduction, NASR, made the call during a media dialogue to highlight the significance of healthy food policies, during the week, in Abuja.

The event was also organized to commemorate the 2022 Gatefield and NASR Journalism fellows.

An advocacy specialist, Gatefield, Shirley Ewang, while pointing out that SSB Taxes are vital to reducing non-communicable diseases in Nigeria, emphasized the need to continue advocating for sustenance and increase of the SSB tax in Nigeria.

Furthermore, a Global Health Advocacy Incubator, Joy Amafah, bemoaned the rise of non-communicable diseases, NCDs, in Nigeria, stressing that it was imperative the enactment of healthy food policies in reducing and preventing them.

An award winning journalist and Gatefield pro-health journalism fellow, Rachel Abujah, shared that Nigeria currently lacks an efficient food policy and that the government should define the tax and earmark it for health purposes.

Abujah emphasized that the government should ensure that the funds from the tax are used appropriately, and should be earmarked to improve public health.

To dispel the myth that soft drinks and other SSBs don’t lead to type 2 diabetes, Usman Bello, one of the fellows, highlighted research from the Harvard Medical School, which revealed that consuming just one can of soft drink daily increases the chance of getting type two diabetes by 26%.

Bello stressed that while sugary drinks may not be the direct cause of type 2 diabetes, they are a major risk factor with no nutritional value.