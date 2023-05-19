Tinubu urged to reactivate national orientation programme to foster development

By Adesina Wahab

Ahead of the inauguration of the President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the President of Epe Ogunmodede Club, Lagos, Mr Omodele Ibrahim, has urged the former Lagos State governor to resuscitate the national orientation programme, so as to entrench patriotism among Nigerians.

The lawyer, who spoke in Epe over the weekend, said that the critical role of national orientation to cement patriotic values as being practiced globally, would help advance progress in Nigeria and truly make it the Giant of Africa.

He noted that as the nation ushers in a new era under the leadership of Tinubu, calls for the revival of the national orientation programme have grown louder.

Recognizing the indispensable link between patriotism, national development, and globalization, he opined that citizens of like minds were hopeful that the incoming administration would prioritize initiatives that would reinforce national identity and values.

Omodele stressed that in an increasingly interconnected world, the power of patriotism cannot be underestimated, since it serves as the adhesive that binds a diverse nation together, fostering a deep sense of belonging, and propelling citizens towards a shared vision of progress.

“By instilling a strong sense of national pride, orientation programmes can enhance social cohesion, promote inclusivity, and bridge societal divides, paving the way for a more prosperous and united nation.

“Through education, engagement, and awareness campaigns, these programmes empower citizens to actively participate in the democratic process, contribute to the betterment of their communities, and uphold the nation’s values.

“This renewed commitment to civic duty and responsible citizenship can catalyze grassroots movements, fueling social innovation, and spurring development initiatives from the bottom to top,” he said.

Describing patriotism as the resplendent flame that ignites the soul, uniting hearts with a shared purpose, and guiding people towards the luminous path of unity, courage, and love for their land, the Alakoso of Epe kingdom is convinced that the President-elect has an unprecedented opportunity to reignite the flame of patriotism and lead the nation toward a brighter future.

He added that for the spirit of patriotism to thrive, collaborations with civil society organizations, media outlets, and local communities which would further amplify the reach and effectiveness of the orientation programs should be employed.

“I suggest that the internalization of the national anthem as a focal point of every Nigerian to engender a sense of national identity and belonging. In effect, you are first and foremost a Nigerian before you are a Yoruba, Igbo, or Hausa. This would establish an enduring legacy for generations to come,” he said.