Tinubu tasked on sports development from grassroots

By Olayinka Ajayi

The incoming administration has been urged to develop the sports ministry from the grassroots.

Fielding questions from newsmen, the Director Of Studies, Davidhall College, Ikoyi, Mr. Babaji Shokoya-Olayinka, while commending Nigeria’s U17 AFCON Star, Isaac Aondoakaa, an ex-student, said”The need to build our sports ministry from the grassroots, especially from the schools. we can get it right if we follow the basic principle of developmental sport.

“14 years old Aondoakaa, playing for Nigeria at the ongoing U17 CAF-AFCON Competition, started at Davidhall College in JSS2 in 2020 September.

“He was on scholarship by Kakawa Sport. He is a very brilliant student academically. The first time he represented Devidhall at the 3rd edition of the Lagos State Elite School Cup Competition (ESCACUP), he joined the Bethel Football Academy.

“That year, the College did not get to the finals of ESCACUP. At that third edition, Isaac became the captain of the school at JSS2 and we won the prestigious cup of Lagos Else School Cup Compentoa, which we successfully defended at the fourth edition,” he said.

He further called on private organizations, well-meaning Nigerians, and State and National Sports Commissions to put up policies that will enhance consistent competitions with open facilities for young talents to develop.

“Isaac was scouted in October 2022 (the 4th edition of ESCACUP) to come to Abuja for the U17 football screening program, by the scouting team of Coach Nduka Ngbade (Head Coach of Nigeria U17 Male Team).

“This young man of noble character eventually made the Final team representing Nigeria at the ongoing CAF U17 Championship.

He urged other private schools to encourage talented students to develop their wards in the psychomotive domain (talents) not just academics alone.

“At the 2019 Junior Olympic at Dubai, Esther Mathew Ajuma of Davidhall College represented Nigeria (in female Basketball) and they won the silver medal.

“She is currently the most valuable National Female Handball Player. We also have Seun Olayinka, a boy from Davidhall College, presently playing Basketball at BB2 Basketball Academy USA.