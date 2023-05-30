Tinubu, Shettima’ll take Nigeria to higher heights, says Betara

By Joseph Erunke

Frontline speakership aspirant for the 10th House of Representatives, Muktar Betara Aliyu, has said the government of President Ahmed Bola Tinubu and his vice, Kashim Shettima, would take Nigeria to higher heights.

Betara,who expressed renewed hope in the new leaders, urged Nigerians to give their maximum support to the new leaders to perform and recover the nation towards the path of security, socio-economic revival, unity and development.

He said this in a congratulatory message to both Tinubu and Shettima on their successful inauguration as president and vice president respectively yesterday.

The speakership hopeful also congratulated the 28 new state governors sworn in across the states of the federation.

In a statement personally signed by him, Betara expressed optimism that the president and vice president, both successful former governors and former senators in their capacities, would take Nigeria to higher heights, having delivered dividends of democracy to their respective states of Lagos and Borno respectively.

Betara said when elected speaker, he will lead a vibrant House of Representatives that will align with the aspirations and policy focus of the two leaders, which centre around security, unity and development, youth and women empowerment, and the restructuring of the nation for maximum progress.

He said: “It is a great joy and a sense of fulfillment that I, Muktar Betara Aliyu, join felow compatriots to congratulate our new president, Commander-in-Chief, Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu,GCFR and the Vice President, His Excellency, Kashim Shettima GCON.

“Today, the hope of many Nigerians is renewed because of the proven capacity and capabilities of the captain of the ship of state.

“Without doubt, i believe our nation is heading in the right direction to greater heights. We are assured that New Horizon of greatness is ahead of us as a people and a nation.”

He urged all compatriots to join hands and embrace the new administration.