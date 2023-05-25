Tinubu/Shettima presidency, a milestone in Nigeria’s democracy — Group

By Esther Onyegbula

Nigerians in diaspora under the aegis of Nigeria Diaspora Think Tank, NDTT, and Bola Ahmed Tinubu Solidarity-Vanguard, BAT-V, have called on the President-elect, Bola Tinubu and his Vice, Kashim Shettima, to work with Nigerians in diaspora in the area of investment and advancement of the country.

In a statement, Prof Olafioye Salewa and 37 others, among others, said “We possess a vast array of knowledge, skills, and resources that can contribute to their efforts in building a stronger and more inclusive country. By fostering strong partnerships between the government and the diaspora, we can collectively work towards a brighter future for all.

“We are committed to being active ambassadors of our country Nigeria, promoting its rich culture, values, and accomplishments in our adopted countries. Our community stands ready to support the President-elect’s vision of progress, investing in our nation, and actively participating in initiatives that enhance education, healthcare, infrastructure, and economic opportunities. Together, we can forge a path towards a stronger, more prosperous country Nigeria.

“The election of President-elect, Bola Tinubu, fills us with immense pride, hope and optimism for the future, as it represents a significant milestone in our democratic history.”