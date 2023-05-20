Tinubu returns to Nigeria after 10-day Europe trip

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on Saturday returned to the country after a 10-day trip to Europe ahead of his inauguration on May 29.

Tinubu had on May 10 left the country, just two weeks after he returned to the country from a three-country tour which saw him visiting London, Saudi Arabia and Paris.

He was received at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja by Senate President Ahmad Lawan, House Deputy Speaker Idris Wase, Kano governor, Abdullahi Ganduje and a host of others.

The visit, Vanguard gathered, is part of his efforts to fine-tune the transition plans and programmes, and his policy options with some of his key aides.

According to an earlier statement from the Office of the President-elect signed by Tunde Rahman, the trip became necessary to allow Tinubu carry out some tasks without unnecessary pressure and distractions.

“He will use the opportunity of the trip to finetune the transition plans and programmes, and his policy options with some of his key aides without unnecessary pressures and distractions”, Rahman had stated.