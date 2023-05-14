Tinubu, Radda’s victory blessing for Nigeria, Katsina – Masari

By Ogalah Ibrahim

Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, has described as great blessings the emergence of Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu as Nigeria’s president and Dr. Dikko Umar Radda as Katsina Governor.

Masari who made the claim in Abuja at a joint victory dinner in honour of the duo, assured that they will continue to pray for wisdom for the incoming administration in order to ensure that it recorded more successes than all its predecessors.



Masari who chaired the occasion noted that Dikko, the Katsina governor in waiting, wass among the personalities in the team of governance of Katsina State from the time he took over the mantle of leadership in the state in 2015.



Also speaking at the Tinubu/Radda Victory dinner, a closed associate to the Katsina State Governor-elect, Ibrahim Muttaka expressed confidence in the credibility of Dr. Dikko Radda to reposition the state, wishing him Allah’s blessings.



Others dignitaries at the event includes: the APC chieftain, Alhaji Ibrahim Masari who represented the President -elect, Asuwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and former Governor of Bauchi Staze, Alhaji Isah Yuguda.