Tinubu: Presidential Transition Council disowns fake programme of events in circulation

The Presidential Transition Council (PTC), has disowned the programme of events for the presidential inauguration currently in circulation on social media, describing it as fake.

Mr Boss Mustapha, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of PTC, said this in a statement made available to newsmen on Saturday in Abuja.

According to Mustapha, the inauguration committee of the council has reached an advanced stage in its preparation for the peaceful and orderly transfer of power on May 29.

He disclosed that the approved programme of events would be unveiled at a World Press Conference scheduled for Thursday, May 18.

He added that various approved events for the week would commence on Monday, May 22.

He, therefore, cautioned purveyors of fake news to desist from peddling falsehood in an attempt to mislead members of the public.