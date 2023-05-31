Tinubu needs to dismantle EFCC, sack Bawa for successful anti-corruption war – Agbakoba

EFCC boss, Bawa

By Miftaudeen Raji

Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Olisa Agbakoba said President Bola Tinubu needs to dismantle the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, in his bid to have a successful anti-corruption war.

Agbakoba stated this while speaking in an interview on The Morning Show of Arise Television on Wednesday.

The legal luminary also urged the President to relieve the EFCC chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa of his job, in order to have a fresh leadership for the agency in the new administration.

He said, “For me, I think the EFCC should be dismantled and Bawa should be allowed to go. He has been picking up fight with so many people, which are actually unnecessary.”