Tinubu needs support to fulfill promises – APC chieftain

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Sunday Okoro, has congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his inauguration as the 16th President of Nigeria.

In his congratulatory message, contained in a press statement he signed, Chief Okoro said Nigerians truly made the right choice in choosing the former Lagos State governor as the president, acknowledging that his tenacity, commitment and hard work would see him change the face of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Chief Okoro, an American-based businessman and an entrepreneur, called for support for the administration of President Tinubu, saying concerted efforts from Nigerians would not only see to the success of the present administration but would make things easy for him.

“I felicitate and congratulate our president, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on this historic occasion.

“This is the culmination of the mandate Nigerians handed over to him, demonstrating his capacity to pilot the affairs of our great country.

“I call for support to the administration of President Tinubu because he cannot do it alone; he needs our help to pilot the affairs of this country and it is only through that, that all of us will be better for it.

“With his hard work, tenacity and commitment, Nigerians will breathe a new life under President Tinubu, which is why I am calling for support for him. Once again, I congratulate our president and pray for God’s guidance upon him,” Chief Okoro said.

Chief Okoro urged the president to immediately hit the ground running and justify the confidence Nigerians have in him.