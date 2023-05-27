Tinubu must explore untapped goldmine in sports — Bash Ali

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

FORMER World Boxing Federation Cruiserweight Champion, Bashiru Lawrence Ali, aka Bash Ali, has stressed the need for President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration to finance initiatives to drive sports development in the country.

Stressing the importance of sports to the economic growth of any nation, Bash Ali, also called on the incoming administration to create an enabling environment for sports to thrive in the country.

He, therefore, explained that by doing this, the country is bound to enjoy massive revenue generation as seen in the oil and gas sector.

Bash Ali stated this when he addressed Journalists at the sideline of the 6th edition Football Nigeria Pageant 2023/ Nigerian Ambassador Soccer Award, organized by Miss Football Nigeria Organisation, MFNO, held, Friday night, in Abuja.

However, during the event, Lilian Peter Weibey, age 25, was crowned as the winner Queen Miss Football Nigeria; Adewumi Oluwanifemi Mercy, age 21, was the first runner up Face of Nigeria Football while Thomas Blessing, age 21 was the 2nd Runner up Miss Super Falcons.

Speaking on sports development in Nigeria and the need to engage the girl-child, Bash Ali, said: “Developmental sporting initiative from the Federal Government in this administration is dead like every other thing in Nigeria is dead. No sector is truly working. But, I think with the new incoming president, I think there’s going to be a rethink and reorganization, and things will begin to become better because I have always said that every Nigerian athlete is a potential world champion. But the problem is do you have the enabling environment to excel. But this new administration will provide that enabling environment.

“I have met the President three times before he became the president-elect and two more times, and I’ve told him that sport was one of the biggest industries in the world and if well organised in Nigeria, we’ll be able to compete with NNPC. As NNPC brings in money, sports will bring in money and he agrees with me.”

Also speaking, one of the awardees and features editor, Leadership Newspapers, Tunde Oguntola, tasked journalists on putting out reports that would firelight development in the sports sector, particularly as it relates to the girl-child.

He, therefore, called for intensive training for coaches, as part of efforts to ensure that they are in line with current realities in the sports world.

“Sports is a game changer. Sports can elevate someone different from the rural area and not just the urban area but to the limelight of the person’s career in as much as he/she can defend himself/herself. We can see where the likes of Asisat Oshoala and Tobi Amusan at today because of sports. So, sports is indeed a game changer and I will urge journalists to as well give special coverage to sports development in Nigeria.

“There is a need for training and retraining for all coaches in Nigeria. Coaches in Nigeria need to be retrained. A situation whereby there should be symposiums, seminars, and workshops are organised for coaches to increase their inherent skills. You see, when you engage them critically, it builds their horizon and make them compete favourably on the global stage.”

President of Miss Football Nigeria Organization, Amb Moses Maro Ebahor, stressed promoting women’s participation in sports.

Ebahor also stressed the need to redefine Nigeria’s football to inculcate morals and values.