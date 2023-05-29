Tinubu ‘ll unveil cabinet within 60 days – Faleke

Tinubu

By Nwafor Sunday

The Presidential Campaign Council Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, APC, James Faleke, Monday said that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu would unveil members of his cabinet within 60 days.

Faleke disclosed this in an interview with Channels Television.

He said: “Of course, within 60 days, that’s what the law says. He can announce anytime but I just know he must do it within 60 days”.

Tinubu has around 10:36am took the oath of office as the 16th President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, while Senator Shettima Kashim also assumed the office of the Vice President.

The oath of office was administered by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Olukayode Ariwoola at the Eagle Square, Abuja.