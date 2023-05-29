Tinubu ‘ll deliver on promises, be patient – APC PC urges Nigerians

Tinubu

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The All Progressives Congress, APC, Professionals Council, APC PC, has expressed optimism that the newly sworn in President, Bola Tinubu will reposition the country and put it on the path of economic prosperity according to his campaign promises.

The National Director General of the Council, Seyi Bamigbade, who stated this at Nigeria’s 7th Consecutive Democratic Transition, Inter Denominational Church Service, said the president would hit the ground running with his team to give Nigerians a renewed hope in all sectors of the economy.

Bamigbade said, ‘’Tinubu the Grand Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (GCFR), will put up a sterling performance as the 16th President of Nigeria.

“He is an articulate and deep thinker who knows how to bring solutions to governance issues. He will deliver on his campaign promises.”

He said Tinubu will focus more in areas where the outgoing government recorded low points in order to reignite the confidence of Nigerians on APC.

Bamigbade continued,

“Nigerians are waiting with renewed hope and optimism to usher in the government of Bola Tinubu. There is no doubt that as a transformative leader, he will record a lot of milestones in his first one hundred days in office.

“It will be a catalogue of high points from start to finish, and we are hopeful that by the time His Excellency, Bola Tinubu will be through with his first term in office, Nigerians will be eager to return him for a second term in office.

“He understands the enormity of the job cut out for him and his strong leadership and political will be a driving force in administering his renewed hope agenda to our people.”

Bamigbade, therefore, called on Nigerians irrespective of political differences to be patient- and support the incoming administration and work for the good of the country.