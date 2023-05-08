Tinubu is God’s will for Nigeria, says Delta cleric

Founder and Senior Minister of God’s Judicious International Assembly, Arch Apostle Quest Timothy Omajuwa, has declared that President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, was the will of God for Nigeria, assuring that Tinubu will survive all his legal challenges and that his reign will stimulate the needed changes for a better Nigeria.

In a statement by the Church headquarters at Otughievwen, headquarters of Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State, the cleric disclosed that many of those who hate the President-elect at the moment will turn around to love him over time when things begin to turn out for the better, emphasising that nothing will stop the inauguration of the new President on May 29.

According to Arch Apostle Omajuwa, Tinubu will end his first tenure with a very good report as President, urging him not to be distracted by the antics of naysayers who may spin all manner of tales to disturb his good intention for the nation.

In the statement titled, “Message for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu”, the cleric disclosed that “It is the will of God that you emerge the winner. Although there were all manners of criticism from some eminent Nigerians who were scared of your emergence as president of the federal republic of Nigeria, all these were not because you have evil intention behind your ambition, but because God wanted to use these people to make you appreciate the importance of your good agenda and the value of the responsibility that God is placing in your mandate.

“You will make Nigeria to be proud of her worth again and this will turn the hearts of Nigerians to love you despite the initial skepticism and hatred displayed by some Nigerians against your noble personality.

“May 29, 2023 shall be successful and your swearing-in hitch-free. There shall be major legal challenges and other threats to your leadership, but you shall survive them and all will be over.

“You will survive your first term in office with a very good report in the midst of several technical challenges and attacks against your administration. Those attacks will not change anything.

“God is going to prove himself through your leadership and beyond. There will be crisis though but be focused on your vision and goals for the nation and never be distracted from those goals and targets knowing full well that there’s nothing like having a good name in the sand of time.

“I know you understand Nigerians and the need for the present age in terms of modern development. Be rest assured that good-hearted people are praying for you across Nigeria even if they couldn’t speak louder to your hearing,” he added.